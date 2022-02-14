2 Phone Cos. Ordered To Give Up Docs In Robocall Probe

By Kelcee Griffis (February 14, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- Two California federal district courts have demanded that a pair of internet-based phone service providers turn over documents to the Federal Trade Commission in a probe aimed at uncovering the sources of illegal robocalls, the agency announced Monday. Voice-over-internet protocol companies X Cast Labs Inc. and Deltracon Inc. must comply with the FTC's civil investigative demands, the courts ordered, and give the agency access to documents including customer information and telephone call records. The orders should set an example that the commission expects swift cooperation in its robocall investigations and that the agency isn't afraid to go to court, said ,...

