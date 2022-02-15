DC Circ. Rejects Ukraine's Efforts To Stay $172M Award Order

By Clark Mindock (February 15, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has rejected Ukraine's request for a stay on an earlier order upholding a $172 million award, shortly after the Russian oil company seeking the money panned the effort as fruitless. A three-judge panel gave little rationale for its Monday order rejecting the request, though it allowed Ukraine seven days to file an emergency appeal if it chooses to do so. The decision was made hours after Russian oil company Tatneft took no official position on the stay request, arguing the lower court's original order on the award would remain active regardless of where the D.C. Circuit landed on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS