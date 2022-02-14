Ga. Apartment Complex Can't Nix Icy Slip & Fall Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 14, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- A Savannah, Georgia, luxury apartment complex can't escape a personal injury lawsuit brought by two tenants, a state appeals court ruled Monday, finding there are issues of fact to be determined by a jury, including whether the renters could have avoided icy conditions left by a historic winter storm. The three-judge panel said it's possible that SRA Management LLC, which does business as the Olympus Fenwick Luxury Apartments, had a duty to make walkways around the complex safe for married residents Shirley and Atlee Prince. The panel's order affirmed a Chatham County trial court's denial of SRA's summary judgment motion....

