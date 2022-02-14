Latham's Prior Sussmann Work May Conflict, Durham Says

By Justin Wise (February 14, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Special counsel John Durham has raised potential conflicts of interest in Latham & Watkins LLP's representation of former Perkins Coie LLP attorney Michael Sussmann on a charge of lying to the FBI in the run up to the 2016 election. In a motion submitted in D.C. federal court Friday, Durham asked U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to inquire about potential conflict of interests arising from Latham's previous work representing Sussmann, Perkins Coie and Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias in a special counsel investigation. Durham claimed that in the trial, Sussman's interests may conflict with Elias and his former firm, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS