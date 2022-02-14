Mass. Town Not Liable For Hypothermia Death, Panel Says

By Rachel Scharf (February 14, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state appellate court refused on Monday to revive a lawsuit blaming the town of Winchendon for a woman's hypothermia death following a traffic stop, agreeing with a lower court that the town has sovereign immunity from the claims. A three-judge panel of the Massachusetts Appeals Court affirmed a summary judgment ruling that allowed the Worcester County town to escape a 2018 wrongful death and negligence lawsuit brought by New Hampshire resident Sharon Roy on behalf of her deceased mother, Sharon Dick. Roy's lawsuit alleged Winchendon should be held liable for Dick's death following a run-in with its police force...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS