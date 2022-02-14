Chicago Alderman From Daley Family Convicted Of Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (February 14, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, an attorney and scion of the famed Daley political family, was convicted Monday of lying to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. about the amount of money he owed a now-defunct bank in his ward and of falsifying mortgage interest payments he never made on five years of tax returns. A federal jury found that Thompson, a lawyer at Burke Warren MacKay & Serritella PC who has served on Chicago's city council since 2015, told the FDIC and its agent in 2018 that he owed only either $100,000 or $110,000 to now-shuttered Washington Federal Bank for Savings...

