Restaurants Ask 1st Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 15, 2022, 1:22 PM EST) -- A group of Massachusetts and New Hampshire restaurants asked the First Circuit to revive their pandemic coverage suit against Cincinnati Casualty Co., saying the restaurants didn't need to allege any physical alteration to qualify for "all-risk" coverage. The consortium of restaurants said Monday that a district court settled upon an improperly high coverage burden when it found that the loss of the practical use of their properties didn't count as the kind of direct physical loss required for coverage. "The policy does not impose conditions to coverage that require the appellants to demonstrate the existence of either 'tangible damage' or 'tangible...

