Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Won't Revive Arb. Ruling In Migrant's Wage Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 15, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit declined to rethink a panel decision that a migrant worker needed to arbitrate wage and break claims because he didn't sign the arbitration agreement under economic duress.

A Ninth Circuit panel refused Monday to reconsider its decision requiring a former lettuce harvester to arbitrate his wage claims against Elkhorn Packing and agricultural grower D'Arrigo Bros. The migrant worker had claimed the companies failed to properly pay him minimum wage and overtime, while also not providing him with meal and rest breaks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The same split panel that found in November that Elkhorn Packing Co. didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!