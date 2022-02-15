9th Circ. Won't Revive Arb. Ruling In Migrant's Wage Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 15, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit declined to rethink a panel decision that a migrant worker needed to arbitrate wage and break claims because he didn't sign the arbitration agreement under economic duress. A Ninth Circuit panel refused Monday to reconsider its decision requiring a former lettuce harvester to arbitrate his wage claims against Elkhorn Packing and agricultural grower D'Arrigo Bros. The migrant worker had claimed the companies failed to properly pay him minimum wage and overtime, while also not providing him with meal and rest breaks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) The same split panel that found in November that Elkhorn Packing Co. didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS