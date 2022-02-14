Boies Schiller Sports And Gaming Leader To Join Cadwalader

By Zachary Zagger (February 14, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's sports and gaming practice leader is on the move with plans to join Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP as early as April, Law360 confirmed Monday. Helen M. Maher, a longtime sports attorney and commercial litigator, will join Cadwalader as a partner. She leaves Boies Schiller after 22 years, during which she represented or advised sports clients, including NASCAR, the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network and the LPGA. "I was being heavily recruited, so it really opened up my eyes to other opportunities," Maher told Law360 Monday. "When I spoke to Cadwalader, I really came to understand their...

