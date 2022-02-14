Act Now To Shore Up Telecom Subsidies, Groups Urge FCC

By Christopher Cole (February 14, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- Hundreds of organizations called Monday for the Federal Communications Commission to shore up the Universal Service Fund by requiring broadband service providers to contribute to the telecom subsidy program's funding model. The groups, representing a wide range of stakeholders, filed comments urging changes to the mechanism that pays for the USF after the commission sought input on the program's future. Fees charged to providers continue to escalate, and Monday's filing estimated the contribution factor could rise to 40% within four years if drastic changes are not made. "The USF is under significant duress because the mechanism that pays for these important...

