Stradley Ronon Adds Ex-Siemens In-House Atty In NY

By Adrian Cruz (February 15, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP added a former senior tax counsel at Siemens Corp. as a New York-based partner, the firm announced. Kenneth C. Wang joined Stradley Ronon at the start of February after a three-year stint with Siemens. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to join the firm after tax partner Dean Krishna, who was a former colleague of his, reached out and suggested he make the move back to private practice. After doing some further research, Wang said he also found the firm's growth and the quality of its attorneys to be appealing factors that influenced...

