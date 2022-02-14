Ga. Co. Inks $250K Deal To End EEOC's Depression Bias Suit

By Emily Brill (February 14, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Georgia industrial company accused of illegally firing a chief financial officer who sought depression treatment has agreed to pay the former executive $250,000 and train its workforce on how to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a consent decree filed in federal court Monday. Ranew's Management Co. Inc. and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reached the deal to resolve litigation related to the company's termination of J. Bryant Beeland in October 2018. According to the lawsuit, the company let Beeland go after he took six weeks off to treat a depressive episode that led to suicidal...

