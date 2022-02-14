Lab Owners Must Face $24M Medicaid Overpayment Claims

By Bill Wichert (February 14, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday nixed a lawsuit from the owners of Truetox Laboratories LLC over a state agency's attempt to hold them personally liable for roughly $24 million in alleged Medicaid overpayments to the business, reasoning that such a challenge belonged in the state's Appellate Division. Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy, who sits in the Law Division, said he was not authorized to consider the owners' declaratory judgment action seeking to remove themselves from a "certificate of debt" issued by the Medicaid Fraud Division of the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller after its audit uncovered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS