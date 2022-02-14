Penn National Beats Developer's Premium Increase Fraud Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 14, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. didn't fraudulently raise a real estate developer's premiums using a price-adjusting method called Inflation Guard, a New Jersey federal court found, saying both parties agreed the method wasn't used. A real estate developer's claims that Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. fraudulently raised his premiums were shot down by a New Jersey federal judge. (U.S. Courts) U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman ruled Friday that because both parties had acknowledged Pennsylvania National didn't use the specific pricing methods of Inflation Guard, developer Ira Trocki's common law claims of fraud failed. Trocki also claimed the premium...

