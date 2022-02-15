Carlton Fields Grows LA Office, Adds Norton Rose Trial Atty

By James Mills (February 15, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields has continued to expand its Los Angeles office by adding a Norton Rose Fulbright trial attorney and a Webster Kaplan Sprunger LLP real estate attorney, the firm announced Tuesday. Jan Dodd, who spent 11 years at Norton Rose, joins as a shareholder in the litigation practice. She specializes in consumer products litigation, particularly product liability cases, everything from medical devises and pharmaceuticals to consumer goods and industrial equipment. Scott D. Page, who spent five years at the Webster Kaplan boutique firm, joins as of counsel in the real estate practice. He focuses primarily on commercial real estate transactions, including...

