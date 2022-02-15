Terminally Ill Ex-NYSE Broker Avoids Prison For Crypto Scam

By Rachel Scharf (February 15, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a former New York Stock Exchange floor broker to probation Tuesday for fraudulently raising $35 million via a bogus cryptocurrency trading club, finding that he would be unlikely to survive a prison sentence because of end-stage liver and kidney disease. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain imposed a sentence of five years of probation with a year of home confinement on Michael Ackerman, who pled guilty in September to one count of wire fraud for lying to investors and skimming $9 million off his trading venture, Q3. Judge Swain said that under normal circumstances, Ackerman would...

