Alabama Landfill Fight Tests EPA's Enviro Justice Promises

By Amy Laura Cahn, Jan-Michael Archer and Benjamin Eaton (February 15, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- On Jan. 26, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced that the agency would respond "directly to concerns of communities historically and disproportionately impacted by pollution," with the creation of a pollution accountability team and increased monitoring, oversight and enforcement. This step will hopefully contribute to correcting the enduring failure of the EPA — and recipients of its funding, including the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, or ADEM — to address persistent environmental injustices across the nation. These failures are especially apparent in the nation's rural south, where community members' struggles for environmental health and equity stem from a never-ending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS