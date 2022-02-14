Navy Nuclear Engineer Pleads Guilty To Trying To Sell Secrets

By Craig Clough (February 14, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Navy nuclear engineer pled guilty Monday to conspiracy to communicate restricted nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign nation, according to a change of plea order issued by a U.S. magistrate judge in the Northern District of West Virginia. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested in October, with prosecutors alleging that the couple sold nuclear secrets to an undercover FBI agent they believed represented an unnamed foreign nation. Diana Toebbe's case is ongoing. Toebbe's change of plea was accepted by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble, who ordered that Toebbe remain in custody until his sentencing. He will serve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS