Tribunal To Consider Future For Tech Cos. In Facebook Appeal

By Joanne Faulkner (February 15, 2022, 5:29 PM GMT) -- An antitrust tribunal said on Tuesday that it will consider arguments by technology associations on how efforts by U.K. authorities to unwind Facebook's $400 million deal for clip platform Giphy could have implications for digital companies around the world. The Competition Appeal Tribunal granted permission for three technology groups to intervene in the appeal brought by Facebook's parent Meta Platform Inc. against the decision by the Competition and Markets Authority to block a 2020 acquisition of the animated images platform. The decision by the British regulator marked the first time it had blocked a major digital acquisition. The Application Developers Alliance and the Computer and...

