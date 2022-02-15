Steinmetz Mulls Attack After UK Fraud Case Collapses

By Christopher Crosby (February 15, 2022, 3:46 PM GMT) -- The fallout from Vale's sudden decision to drop its $1.2 billion bribery case against Benjamin Steinmetz grew on Tuesday as lawyers for the Israeli businessman said they were examining whether the Brazilian miner had misled arbitrators. A lawyer for Benjamin Steinmetz has told the High Court that the businessman had not made up his mind whether to press the mining company for an explanation. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) Justin Fenwick QC, counsel for the Israeli businessman, told a hearing at the High Court in London that he had not made up his mind whether to press the Brazilian mining company for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS