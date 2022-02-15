4 Firms Build Intel's $5.4B Deal For Israeli Semiconductor Co.

By Benjamin Horney (February 15, 2022, 9:20 AM EST) -- Intel has agreed to buy Israeli semiconductor maker Tower at an enterprise value of $5.4 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement shaped by four legal advisers, including Skadden, Latham, and two Israeli law firms. The transaction calls for Intel Corp. to pay $53 per share in cash for Tower Semiconductor, an acquisition that's meant to boost Intel's manufacturing capacity and global footprint "to address unprecedented industry demand," according to a statement. Intel is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Yigal Arnon & Co., while Tower is advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and Fischer Behar...

