Logistics Biz Veho Lands $1.5B Valuation For Series B

By McCord Pagan (February 15, 2022, 1:46 PM EST) -- Logistics company Veho said Tuesday it's valued at more than $1.5 billion for its Series B funding round that included Tiger Global, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and General Catalyst. New York-based Veho's $170 million in proceeds will be used to expand into new markets, grow its warehouse automation capabilities and scale up its doorstop return system, according to its statement. The Series B round comes just six weeks after the package delivery company closed its Series A round at a $1 billion valuation, and the business has now raised $300 million total, it said. "In an incredibly complex industry that has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS