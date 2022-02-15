5 Firms Guide Madison Dearborn's $1.8B MoneyGram Buy

By Elise Hansen (February 15, 2022, 12:30 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Madison Dearborn will shell out $1.8 billion to acquire peer-to-peer payments company MoneyGram in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins, Paul Hastings, Latham, Kirkland and Covington, the companies said Tuesday. The all-cash deal will help MoneyGram International Inc. expand its digital payment services, the announcement said. Texas-headquartered MoneyGram focuses on cross-border payments, particularly peer-to-peer payments, and offers enterprise services such as a retail network and embedded finance options, its website says. "By partnering with [Madison Dearborn Partners] and becoming a private company, we will have greater opportunities to innovate and transform MoneyGram to lead the industry in...

