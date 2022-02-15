Visual Media Biz Valued At $2B For Blackstone Investment

By McCord Pagan (February 15, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- Visual media support business Cloudinary said Tuesday it's valued at $2 billion as part of a $100 million secondary investment from Blackstone Growth. California-based Cloudinary said in a statement that the private equity investor will help it with its business expansion, including with mergers and acquisitions plans. The company has nearly 10,000 customers around the world, including large brands such as NBC, Bleacher Report, Grubhub, Hinge and Peloton, according to the statement. "Remarkably, and somewhat quietly behind the scenes, Cloudinary powers the websites and apps that millions engage with every day," Blackstone Growth managing director Ramzi Ramsey said in the same...

