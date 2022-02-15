Sussmann Says Special Counsel Is Trying To Politicize Case

By Justin Wise (February 15, 2022, 2:26 PM EST) -- The former Perkins Coie attorney facing a charge of lying to the FBI late Monday slammed special counsel John Durham's newest accusation in D.C. federal court that he worked with a person who exploited access to Trump White House data, calling it an attempt to inflame media coverage and politicize the case with misleading claims. The spotlight on the case of Michael Sussmann, a former partner at Perkins Coie LLP, a firm with deep connections to the Democratic Party, intensified after the government's motion asking the court to look into potential conflicts of interest involving Sussmann's defense counsel, Latham & Watkins...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS