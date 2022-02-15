Sauk-Suiattle Says Seattle 'Bullying' Tribal Court In Dam Row

By Andrew Westney (February 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe has urged a Washington federal judge not to block its tribal court complaint seeking to secure the passage of salmon through hydroelectric dams operated by Seattle, saying the city's federal court suit "appears little more than a bullying tactic patently intended to frighten tribal court staff." Seattle filed suit last week against the federally recognized Sauk-Suiattle tribe and its court, arguing the tribal court doesn't have the power to consider the tribe's suit over threats to salmon from the city's operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission project on the Skagit River. In its motion to dismiss...

