Meet Ga.'s Newest Supreme Court Justice

By Jack Karp (February 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- The newest justice on the Supreme Court of Georgia has had a meteoric rise from Jones Day associate to one of the top judges in the Peach State, all before hitting the age of 40. It took Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp only three days to appoint 35-year-old state Court of Appeals Judge Andrew A. Pinson to fill the vacancy left by the surprise retirement of Chief Justice David E. Nahmias, who announced Friday that he would be stepping down. The speed with which Judge Pinson's appointment was announced is matched only by the pace with which the judge has ascended to...

