Dentons Adds FINRA Broker-Dealer Regulator In NY

By Emily Lever (February 15, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- Dentons has hired a principal counsel at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority as a partner in its commercial litigation practice in New York, the firm announced Monday. Deborah Renner will focus on class action defense, broker-dealer regulation and financial services litigation, the firm said. Before she was at FINRA, she was a partner at Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal LLP, which through a 2010 merger became SNR Dentons, a predecessor of Dentons' current iteration. "I am delighted to welcome Deborah back to the firm," litigation practice head Sandy Hauser said in a statement. "She has an impressive class action background and a...

