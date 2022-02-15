Defiant Priest May Face Ban After Verdict In SEC Fraud Case

By Chris Villani (February 15, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday suggested an "unabashed" Greek Orthodox priest and hedge fund manager may face a securities industry ban following a mixed verdict on fraud claims but pushed back on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid for a seven-figure financial penalty. During a video conference hearing, U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris weighed possible punishments for the Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson after a jury found him liable on three false-statement claims but cleared him of additional fraud allegations that he schemed to get rich by tanking the price of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock with false-negative reports. "It does seem...

