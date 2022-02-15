Biden's Carbon Capture Directive Emphasizes Enviro Justice

By Morgan Conley (February 15, 2022, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Biden administration put environmental justice in the foreground when directing federal agencies tasked with advancing the deployment of carbon capture and sequestration technologies, emphasizing that special attention must be paid to ensure the important tool in the fight against climate change is "safe, equitable, and environmentally sound." The White House Council on Environmental Quality announced the guidance Tuesday as the federal agencies prepare to invest the more than $12 billion set aside in the bipartisan infrastructure bill for carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technologies. The council also said factoring in community input and basing decisions off the best science available...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS