Cognizant Stockholder Suits Fail Under Del. Law, Court Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 15, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- Two former executives of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. told a New Jersey federal court to dismiss consolidated stockholder derivative claims over a bribery scandal, arguing that the allegations can't stick against corporate officers under Delaware law. In a dismissal brief filed Monday, the former Cognizant president, Gordon J. Coburn, and the company's onetime chief legal counsel, Steven E. Schwartz, said the stockholders' breach of fiduciary duty claim can only be lodged against a company's board of directors under the First State's corporate statutes. Coburn and Schwartz, who are facing criminal charges alleging they bribed Indian officials for construction permits, noted that they had...

