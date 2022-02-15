Ga. High Court Upends $5M Insurance Limit Over Fatal Crash

By Rosie Manins (February 15, 2022, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has capped at $700,000 a city insurer's liability over the deaths of three people in a car crash stemming from a police chase, reversing on Tuesday a lower court's ruling that the insurer could pay up to $5 million. Chief Justice David E. Nahmias authored a unanimous opinion in favor of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co., which provided an insurance policy to the city of College Park, near Atlanta, covering negligent acts involving the city's motor vehicles up to $5 million. The policy also included immunity endorsements shielding Atlantic from paying damages, unless the defenses of sovereign and...

