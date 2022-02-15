Pa. Panel Rules Workers' Disability Evaluation Constitutional

By Matthew Santoni (February 15, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- A 2018 Pennsylvania law affecting how injuries are evaluated for workers' compensation claims is not unconstitutional when applied to checking up on injuries suffered before the law took effect, a state appellate court ruled in upholding a status change for a credit union employee. The Commonwealth Court panel said that Kimberly Hender-Moody's workers' compensation benefits were not a "vested right" and were subject to change, so when Act 111 of 2018 allowed for new "impairment rating evaluations" to change her status from totally to partially disabled in 2019, it was not retroactively taking away her benefits. "Where no vested right is...

