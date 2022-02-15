Ex-Staples Worker Urges 7th Circ. To Revive Retaliation Suit

By Celeste Bott (February 15, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge Tuesday questioned if a purported sales chart submitted by a former Staples worker as evidence that he met the requirements of his "associate success plan" was enough to back his claims that he was fired not for performance but in retaliation for jury duty and for refusing to sell a laundry soap banned under New York environmental laws. James Perez, who is asking the appellate court to revive his lawsuit claiming Staples Contract & Commercial LLC set improper standards for him to meet while he was in the company's so-called Darwin program, told the three-judge panel during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS