USPTO Says No Clear Winner In Competitive 5G Patent Race

By Andrew Karpan (February 15, 2022, 9:58 PM EST) -- A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office report has found that no single company is "winning" the race to obtain patents on 5G wireless technology but backed a new metric emphasizing patent value that puts the U.S.-based Qualcomm ahead of Chinese rivals like Huawei and ZTE Corp. In a report the patent office circulated Tuesday, the agency's economists highlighted a somewhat novel way to calculate how many patents on 5G technology are owned by some of the biggest names in the telecom industry — the number of patents each company had registered in three separate, international jurisdictions: the USPTO, the European Patent...

