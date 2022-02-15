2 Firms To Lead Chancery Suit Over $500M Rocket Stock Sale

By Rose Krebs (February 15, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA and Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP will lead a consolidated stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court for Rocket Companies Inc. investors who allege that a controlling shareholder exploited inside information to sell $500 million worth of the mortgage giant's stock. On Monday, Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick approved an order to consolidate two derivative suits and appoint the two firms as co-lead counsel and Squitieri & Fearon LLP, Gardy & Notis LLP and Moore Kuehn LLP as additional counsel. Co-lead counsel "shall set policy for Plaintiffs for the prosecution of this litigation, ensure that there is no duplication...

