Hertz 'False Police Report' Claimants Defend Counsel Choice

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 15, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A group of rental car customers alleging Hertz filed false police reports against them told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that an effort by Hertz to disqualify their out-of-state counsel is the company's latest attempt to discourage them from pursuing their claims. In court papers filed late Monday supporting the admission of attorneys Francis Malofiy and Alfred J. Fluehr of Francis Alexander LLC to Hertz's bankruptcy case, the claimants argued Hertz wants to block the lawyers from the false police report case because they've previously represented people who sued Hertz for falsely accusing them of theft. "Hertz has an extraordinarily large problem...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS