Conservative Group Backs Texas' Bid To Bury DACA

By Alyssa Aquino (February 15, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- A prominent conservative organization is backing Texas' legal challenge to an Obama-era deportation relief program, telling the Fifth Circuit that a federal judge correctly found that the Obama White House had overstepped its discretionary authority when it created the program. The Immigration Reform Law Institute, which advocates for reduced levels of immigration, called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program "manifestly contrary" to the Immigration and Nationality Act. That statute defines which noncitizens are lawfully present in the U.S. and may request work authorization, but DACA disturbs that regime by providing deportation relief and work permits to people brought to the...

