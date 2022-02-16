SEC Says Bitcoin Ponzi Schemer Still Owes $40M

By Elise Hansen (February 16, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Texas man who was found to operate a bitcoin-related "sham and Ponzi scheme" investment venture still hasn't paid the $40.4 million he owes in disgorgement, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Texas federal court. The SEC on Tuesday asked the court to find Trendon Shavers in contempt, saying he hasn't yet paid the disgorgement amount that's been outstanding since 2014, nor has he cooperated with key document requests. The Texas court in 2014 found that Shavers had violated securities laws in his operation of Bitcoin Savings and Trust, the bitcoin investment outfit he founded. Shavers offered and sold...

