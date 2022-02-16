McGuireWoods Adds Ex-Sheppard Mullin Atty In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (February 16, 2022, 9:40 AM EST) -- A former Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP attorney who specializes in advising private equity firms has joined McGuireWoods LLP as a partner in Dallas, the firm announced Tuesday. Katie Hull advises clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and other commercial transactions, according to her McGuireWoods profile. She joined the firm with over a decade of legal experience, including in the last three years as an associate at Sheppard Mullin, according to her LinkedIn profile. "Katie's diverse deal experience and business acumen will provide tremendous benefit to our clients," Tom Zahn, chair of McGuireWoods' corporate and private...

