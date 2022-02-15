4 Takeaways From $73M Remington Deal Over Sandy Hook

By Emily Field and Y. Peter Kang (February 15, 2022, 10:17 PM EST) -- The historic $73 million settlement announced Tuesday between the families of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and gunmaker Remington could spur more lawsuits against firearms manufacturers and prompt companies to tone down their marketing of lethal weapons, legal experts say. After seven years of litigation that included a key ruling from the Connecticut Supreme Court in favor of the families and Remington's filing for bankruptcy, the settlement marks an end to a suit that challenged the marketing of the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting. The settlement amount is more than double what Remington offered to pay...

