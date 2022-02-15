Alexion, Chugai Settle Blood Drug IP Row On Day Of Trial

By Max Jaeger (February 15, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- AstraZeneca's Alexion Pharmaceuticals settled claims it infringed patents held by Roche-owned rival Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. on the first day of an oft-delayed trial, a Delaware court filing shows. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Tuesday granted a proposed order for a stay pending settlement that the parties filed under seal Monday, the first day of an anticipated weeklong trial that had been kicked back from spring of last year. The terms of the settlement were not publicly available and the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Chugai said Alexion's blood disease drug Soliris infringes an antibody patent...

