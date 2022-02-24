One Year After The GameStop Saga, Has Anything Changed?

By Dean Seal (February 24, 2022, 11:27 PM EST) -- It's been more than a year since trading in GameStop and other "meme" stocks put the then-frothy U.S. stock market under a microscope, but the chaotic episode of explosive price volatility has yet to spur any major action from regulators, signaling that the appetite for reform on Wall Street is not as strong as initially thought. The meme stock imbroglio of early 2021 — when an apparent trading war between retail investors and short-selling hedge funds caused certain stocks to quickly skyrocket in price, leading brokerages to restrict purchases of those shares — drew public outcry, regulatory scrutiny and calls from lawmakers for the government to get involved....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS