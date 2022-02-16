Bloomberg Loses UK Privacy Fight Over Criminal Probe Story

By Christopher Crosby (February 16, 2022, 10:00 AM GMT) -- Bloomberg News cannot publish an article identifying an American executive who was investigated in a criminal probe as he had a reasonable expectation of privacy before being charged with a crime, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a landmark decision on media reporting. Bloomberg, whose London office is pictured, had breached a U.S. businessman's right to privacy, Britain's highest court has ruled. (iStock.com/AndresGarciaM) The justices upheld findings that Bloomberg had breached a U.S. businessman's right to privacy by reporting the details of a criminal investigation by a British law enforcement agency in 2016. The court upheld findings that the publication misused...

