Warner Bros. Says 'Matrix' Release Row Belongs In Arbitration

By Hailey Konnath (February 15, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- Warner Bros. said Monday that "Matrix" co-producer Village Roadshow Pictures' suit challenging its decision to release "The Matrix Resurrections" simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max belongs in arbitration, arguing that the claims clearly fall within the scope of arbitration agreements. Village Roadshow, which is accusing the studio of violating distribution deals, has agreed that any controversies "arising out of or relating to" those arrangements would be subject to mandatory, confidential arbitration, Warner Bros. said in a motion to compel arbitration. "That agreement makes good sense, as such disputes involve confidential, sensitive business information, including the plots for upcoming movies —...

