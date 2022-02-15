GOP Senators Tie Funding Bill's Fate To End Of Vax Mandates

By Lauren Berg (February 15, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- Six Republican senators said Tuesday that they will block the speedy consideration of a stopgap funding bill that would keep the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies open through March 11 unless there is a vote to defund federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a letter to their colleagues, the six GOP senators — led by Mike Lee of Utah — told their colleagues in the U.S. Senate that they "will not consent to a time agreement that eases passage of the continuing resolution" that last week was extended by the U.S. House of Representatives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS