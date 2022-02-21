Staveley Denies Defaulting On £10M Loan From Mike Ashley

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 21, 2022, 1:41 PM GMT) -- Financier Amanda Staveley has denied that she owes Mike Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United FC, £10 million ($13.6 million) to repay a loan he alleges she defaulted on, saying she had not disparaged the billionaire in the press. The financier and her husband have told the High Court that Mike Ashley is wrong to claim they violated a loan agreement. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Staveley and her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, told the High Court in a Feb. 11 defense, which has recently been made public, that Ashley is wrong to claim that they violated a loan agreement with him by sullying...

