Texas Doc Must Face Suit Over 7-Year-Old Boy's Injured Eyes

By Jonathan Capriel (February 15, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday denied a physician's and a clinic's objections to an expert report that said they failed to diagnose a 7-year-old child's brain tumor, leaving him "visually handicapped for the remainder of his life," finding the witness was qualified to present opinions on standard of care. The three-justice panel affirmed the Harris County court's decision that allowed Dr. Todd Allen Lefkowitz to submit an expert report which said that Webster, Texas-based clinic Coastal Eye Associates and one of its ophthalmologists, Dr. Charlise Gunderson, breached the standard of care they should have provided to a child identified as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS