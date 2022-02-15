Commerce Tags Chinese Lifts With Sky-High Duties

By Grace Dixon (February 15, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce concluded Tuesday that Chinese exporters have been dumping electric lifts in the U.S. market, tagging the goods with final anti-dumping rates as high as 165.3%. Commerce's International Trade Administration announced a slate of levies on the machinery, which are also known as mobile access equipment and are used on construction sites and industrial settings to elevate workers and equipment. Named respondents Lingong Group Jinan Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd. will face rates of 165.3% and 31.7%, respectively. A China-wide entity will be tagged with a 165.3% rate and all separate-rate companies...

