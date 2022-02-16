Air Force Can't Make Unvaccinated Ga. Officer Retire

By Rosie Manins (February 16, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has blocked the U.S. Air Force from forcing a Christian officer to choose between being vaccinated against COVID-19 or retire, slamming the military organization for its "abysmal" record over religious accommodation requests. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III granted on Tuesday a preliminary injunction motion by an Air Force Reserve Command officer at Robins Air Force Base, barring the U.S. Secretary of Defense and Air Force leaders from making her comply with coronavirus vaccine mandates or retire from her service of more than 25 years. Judge Self, who also granted the officer's motion to proceed...

